Joyce Hagy Brown
Greenville - Joyce Hagy Brown passed away at her home on January 3, 2020, in Greenville, S.C., at the age of 70. Joyce was born on August 31, 1949, in Newport News Virginia to Doskey 'Dot' Mirtle Keyser. Joyce was a devoted mother and grandmother who spent most of her life as a seamstress and housewife. She is survived by three siblings: Donald Hagy, Janice (Metin) Ortalan, and Gail (Julio) Lima, two sons: Bowden Byron Brown and Justin Bowden Brown, and two granddaughters: McKenzie Katherine Brown and Taylor Marie Brown. The legacy of Joyce's outgoing spirit, passion for learning, love of art, antiquities, and her zest for life will live on through them.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 10, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Cremation Society of South Carolina, Westville Funerals, 6010 White Horse Road, Greenville S.C. 29611.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020