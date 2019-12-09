|
Joyce Kelly Rosson
Greenville - Joyce Kelly Rosson, 90, wife of the late Barry Rosson, died Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Born in Lyman, SC, she was the daughter of the late John Kelly and Vivian Kelly.
Joyce was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.
She is survived by a son: Kelly Rosson (Kimberly); three daughters: Barrie Collins, Shari Creighton (Jim), and Jackie Rosson; seven grandchildren: Jami, Josh, Ross, Charlie, Emilee, Meg, and Caci; and eight great grandchildren: Anna, Ben, Caroline, Jack, Vivi, Sam, Hank, and Isabelle.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019