|
|
Joyce Lawless
Simpsonville - Joyce Carolyn Lockaby Lawless, 80, wife of the late Charles Thomas Lawless, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2018.
Born in SC, she was a daughter of the late Walter Elton Lockaby and Corrie Betty Roper Lockaby Bowen. She was a homemaker and a Baptist.
Survivors include her brother, George Lockaby of Fountain Inn; sister, Ruenette Willis of Piedmont; three nieces; and two nephews.
Visitation will be held Monday, June 24, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary. The service will follow at 2:00 in the mortuary chapel, with burial at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences:
www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on June 23, 2019