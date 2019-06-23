Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Lawless
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Lawless

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joyce Lawless Obituary
Joyce Lawless

Simpsonville - Joyce Carolyn Lockaby Lawless, 80, wife of the late Charles Thomas Lawless, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2018.

Born in SC, she was a daughter of the late Walter Elton Lockaby and Corrie Betty Roper Lockaby Bowen. She was a homemaker and a Baptist.

Survivors include her brother, George Lockaby of Fountain Inn; sister, Ruenette Willis of Piedmont; three nieces; and two nephews.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 24, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary. The service will follow at 2:00 in the mortuary chapel, with burial at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences:

www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gray Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now