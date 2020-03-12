|
Joyce May Tunks Jackson
Greenville - Joyce May Tunks Jackson, 89, of Greenville, wife of the late James Wilmont Jackson, Sr., passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Born in the Kensington Borough of London England, she was the daughter of the late Georges Henri Giles and Lilian May Keene Tunks. She was baptized at St. Paul's Cathedral and attended and graduated from The Godolphin and Latymer School for Girls in 1945 and was known as a "War Time Dolphin" as both the school and its students survived the bombing of London during WWII. She was a devout Episcopalian throughout her life singing in church choirs and ringing the handbells at Christmas. She led the flower delivery ministry at Christ Church in her later years and brought joy to many people who were ill, letting them know that they were not forgotten. She seldom met a stranger and exuded the love of Christ throughout her life.
She is survived by her two sons, James W. Jackson, Jr. (Holly) of Greenville, and Michael Henri Jackson of Columbia; four grandchildren, James W. "Will" Jackson, III of Atlanta Ga., Corinne Alexie Jackson of Greenville, Harrison Lilian Jackson of New York, NY and Robert Hett Chapman Jackson of Columbia and Spartanburg; two nieces, Yvonne Walls (Robert) of Lincoln, England, and Helen Bond (David) of Sheffield, England.
In addition to her husband of 49 years, she is preceded in death by her son, David William Jackson; and her sister, Iris Williamson.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the Historic Sanctuary of Christ Church Episcopal, 10 N. Church Street, Greenville, SC 29601, with burial to follow in the church yard. The family will then receive friends in McCall Parlor at Christ Church Episcopal following the burial.
The Christ Church Episcopal Choir, and members of St. Francis Episcopal will serve as honorary escort.
The family would like to thank the staff of Waterstone on Augusta for their excellent care of Joyce and request that memorials be made to the Christ Church Choir Ministry or to the Salvation Army.
www.MackeyMortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020