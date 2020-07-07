1/1
Joyce McCall Beckham
1933 - 2020
Joyce McCall Beckham

Rock Hill - Joyce McCall Beckham, 86, of Rock Hill, SC passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Mt. Pleasant, SC. She was born the daughter of Eugene and May (Gibson) McCall on June 29, 1933 in Rock Hill, SC. Mrs. Beckham graduated from High School in Rock Hill, SC and also graduated from Winthrop College in 1955 with a Bachelor Degree in Home Economics. Also that year she married Robert James Beckham, who passed away July 3, 1994.

Joyce spent 20 wonderful years employed by the athletic department of Clemson University.

She is survived by two sons: Greg and Shannon Beckham of Mt. Pleasant and Bob and Debi Beckham of Central, SC; grandchildren: Meghan Beckham, Sullivan Beckham and Chad Martin.

Arrangements are being handled by Simplicity LowCountry Cremation and Burials in North Charleston.




Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Lowcountry Crematory & Burial Services
7475 Peppermill Parkway
North Charleston, SC 29418
(843) 767-8057
