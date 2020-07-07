Joyce McCall Beckham



Rock Hill - Joyce McCall Beckham, 86, of Rock Hill, SC passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Mt. Pleasant, SC. She was born the daughter of Eugene and May (Gibson) McCall on June 29, 1933 in Rock Hill, SC. Mrs. Beckham graduated from High School in Rock Hill, SC and also graduated from Winthrop College in 1955 with a Bachelor Degree in Home Economics. Also that year she married Robert James Beckham, who passed away July 3, 1994.



Joyce spent 20 wonderful years employed by the athletic department of Clemson University.



She is survived by two sons: Greg and Shannon Beckham of Mt. Pleasant and Bob and Debi Beckham of Central, SC; grandchildren: Meghan Beckham, Sullivan Beckham and Chad Martin.



Arrangements are being handled by Simplicity LowCountry Cremation and Burials in North Charleston.









