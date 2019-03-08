|
Joyce Nix Poole
Greenwood - Joyce Nix Poole, 88, beloved wife of William Melvin Poole, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born September 11, 1930, in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Leonard Dean Nix and Kathleen Patricia Dempsey Nix. She was a 1949 graduate of Anderson College and upon graduation worked briefly in the Engineering Department of Southern Bell. She dedicated her life to her family as a mother, grandmother and homemaker.
A member of First Baptist Church of Greenwood, she was also a member of the Carpenter Sunday School Class, served in the church's Youth Ministry and was a charter member of the Sounds of Grace Senior Adult Choir. She was a member of the Holly Garden Club, and Greenwood Country Club where she played on one of the ladies' tennis teams.
Surviving in addition to her husband of almost 65 years are her daughter, Patricia Poole Camp and husband Tommy of Charlotte; her son, William Michael Poole and wife Janice of Columbia; three grandchildren, Thomas (Sarah) Camp, Kristin (Jeff) Gee and Joseph (Alicia) Poole; eight great-grandchildren, Emma Kate, Charlie and Henry Camp, Annabelle, Wilson and Camp Gee, Campbell Blackmon and Harper Joy Poole.
She was predeceased by her brother, Leonard Dean Nix.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday at First Baptist Church of Greenwood with the Rev. Dr. Tony Hopkins officiating. Private family burial will be in Edgewood Cemetery.
Honorary escort will be members of the Carpenter Sunday School Class.
The family will receive friends in the church narthex immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Greenwood, 722 Grace Street, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 8, 2019