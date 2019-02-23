Joyce Simpson Kemp



Greenville - Joyce Simpson Kemp, age 73, died on Thursday, February 21, 2019 and joined forever with all the saints and angels singing their unending chorus of praise. Her life was lived in faith, joyfully caring for others as a Registered Nurse, wife, mother, grandmother, and dear friend.



She is survived by her brother Tommy and her three sons: Dan Kemp (Jill Kemp, Erika, Brianna, and Kaylee Mauldin), John Kemp (Missy, Josh, and Sam Kemp), Mark Kemp (Kelly, Cooper, and Levi Kemp); and beloved friends, Ed and Ellouise Ferguson and John Elingburg.



A Service of Witness to the Resurrection and to celebrate her life will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Greenville on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Family will receive visitors at the church, following the service. Joyce will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery with her late husband, LTC James C Kemp, Jr.



In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Joyce may be made to Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon St., Greenville, SC 29605, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2310 Augusta St., Greenville, SC 29605, or Donate Life, Sharing Hope SC, 3950 Faber Place Dr., Suite 400, North Charleston, SC 29405.



"Blessed is the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, by whose great mercy We have been born anew into a living hope By the resurrection of Jesus Christ form the dead." 1 Peter 1:3



