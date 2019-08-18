Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Joyce Wynne Diks


1923 - 2019
Joyce Wynne Diks Obituary
Joyce Wynne Diks

Greenville - Joyce Wynne Diks, 96, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. She was born June 26, 1923, in Bootle, England, to the late George Wynne and Gladys Emily (Oliver) Wynne. She immigrated with her parents at age five to Ridgefield Park, NJ and graduated from Ridgefield Park High School in 1941. She married the late Henry John Diks on October 3, 1953 and celebrated their 60th anniversary in 2013. She worked in both the banking and education industries. She was active with Meals on Wheels, the Greenville Hospital System, and the United Methodist Church of both Ridgefield Park, NJ and Greenville, SC. She will always be remembered for her gentle spirit, bright smile, curious mind, strength, resilience, and her cat, Ruby.

Loving mother of daughters: Linda Custodio and her husband Toni, Karen Chamness and her late husband Steve, and Glenis Levine and her husband Glen. Grandmother to Kevin McLaughlin, Niall McLaughlin, Nyah Wynne, Bronwyn Lamell, Eric Chamness, Hunter Chamness, Anya Levine, and Mishon Levine and great grandmother of five.

Memorials may be made to Lutheran Hospice Upstate, 429 North Main Street, Suite 3, Greenville, SC 29601.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be made at www.mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 18, 2019
