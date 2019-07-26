|
|
Joylyn Jones Simmons Lynch
Greenville - Joylyn Jones Simmons Lynch, 82, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, after a valiant battle with Parkinson's disease.
Born in Selma, Ala., she was the daughter of Mary Shanklin Jones and the Rev. Dr. Samuel Hovey Jones, both deceased.
Joylyn was a high-energy person who loved music, travel, crafting, and treasuring her 400+ giraffe collection. She enjoyed deep conversations and was always ready for a philosophical discussion on life.
Joylyn graduated from Greenville High in 1955 and Furman University in 1958, where she was a member of the Furman Singers. She spent her early adult life as an Air Force wife, and when that marriage ended, earned her Master of Social Work from the University of South Carolina in 1987. She then practiced as a family counselor in Greenville, during which time she met and married Jess F. "Jeff" Lynch, who preceded her in death. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church.
Joylyn is survived by one brother, Mark Jones (Fran); two sons, Scott Simmons (Susan) and Brad Simmons (Beth); daughter-in-law Edie Simmons Brewer (Brian); plus five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Joylyn was preceded in death by her former spouse, Wilbur C. Simmons, eldest son Will Simmons, and siblings Marie J. Propp and Samuel Jones.
Visitation will be held Sunday, July 28, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Greenville (847 Cleveland St.), followed by a 3 p.m. memorial service in the church's chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greenville Area Parkinson Society. Online condolences may be made to www.thepalmettomortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on July 26, 2019