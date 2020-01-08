Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Juanita "Nita" Anderson

Juanita "Nita" Anderson Obituary
Juanita "Nita" Anderson

Greenville - Juanita "Nita" H. Anderson, 93, wife of Grover "Taft" Anderson, died Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late J.C. and Mattie Craigo Hammond.

Mrs. Anderson was a longtime member of Travelers Rest First Baptist Church. She found pleasure in gardening and spending time with her precious family.

In addition to her husband of 68 years, she is survived by her three daughters, Debra Clapp and husband, Lewis, Sheree York and husband, Scott, and Jill Luckenbaugh; three grandchildren, Aaron Clapp and wife, Heather, Ashley Clapp, and Logan York and fiance,Tessa Louis; two great-grandchildren, Damyen Thompson and Harbor York; two sisters-in-law, Bea Hammond and Rhoda Hammond; as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Nita was preceded in death by her siblings, Jay Hammond, Wendell Hammond, Peggy Landreth, and Edith Morrow.

A visitation will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 1:15 PM at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Northwest followed by the funeral service at 1:30 PM. Burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels; or Travelers Rest First Baptist Church.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
