Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Marett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Riddle Marett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita Riddle Marett Obituary
Juanita Riddle Marett

Greenville - Juanita Riddle Marett passed away Monday, November 25, 2019.

She was born September 11, 1947 to parents William Marshall Riddle and Mabel Lupo Riddle.

Juanita graduated from Greenville High School in 1965 and earned a bachelor's degree from Winthrop College (University) in Rock Hill, South Carolina in 1969. She taught piano for 30 years and was a pianist at Reedy Fork Baptist Church for three years. Active in the church, she participated in the choir, assisted with the children's choir, and the handbell choir. Juanita was involved in the local, state, and National Music Association, as well as many years in the Music Club of Greenville.

She was active in the church. She was a member of Reedy Fork Baptist Church and then a member of Holland Park Church of Christ in Simpsonville. Juanita was active with First Baptist Church in Mauldin where she was involved in the prayer ministry and devoted to her Sunday School Class. At First Baptist Church in Stanley, NC, she started the first Kindergarten School.

Surviving are her son Jay Marett, daughter-in-law Molly Marett, granddaughter Caroline Crayton Marett, sister Dorthea Riddle Thomasson, brother-in-law John Thomasson, niece Tonya Thomasson Wettlin, nephew Mark Thomasson, great niece Kelsey Wettlin Murry and husband Sam Murry, great nephew Bryson Marshall Wettlin, and great nephew Ryan Thomas Wettlin.

Visitation will begin at 11:45 a.m. on Friday, November 29th at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home located at 639 North Main Street in downtown Greenville, with the service to follow at 1:30 p.m. Anyone wishing to celebrate her life should consider a donation to Lucky Pup Rescue SC.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now