Juanita Riddle Marett
Greenville - Juanita Riddle Marett passed away Monday, November 25, 2019.
She was born September 11, 1947 to parents William Marshall Riddle and Mabel Lupo Riddle.
Juanita graduated from Greenville High School in 1965 and earned a bachelor's degree from Winthrop College (University) in Rock Hill, South Carolina in 1969. She taught piano for 30 years and was a pianist at Reedy Fork Baptist Church for three years. Active in the church, she participated in the choir, assisted with the children's choir, and the handbell choir. Juanita was involved in the local, state, and National Music Association, as well as many years in the Music Club of Greenville.
She was active in the church. She was a member of Reedy Fork Baptist Church and then a member of Holland Park Church of Christ in Simpsonville. Juanita was active with First Baptist Church in Mauldin where she was involved in the prayer ministry and devoted to her Sunday School Class. At First Baptist Church in Stanley, NC, she started the first Kindergarten School.
Surviving are her son Jay Marett, daughter-in-law Molly Marett, granddaughter Caroline Crayton Marett, sister Dorthea Riddle Thomasson, brother-in-law John Thomasson, niece Tonya Thomasson Wettlin, nephew Mark Thomasson, great niece Kelsey Wettlin Murry and husband Sam Murry, great nephew Bryson Marshall Wettlin, and great nephew Ryan Thomas Wettlin.
Visitation will begin at 11:45 a.m. on Friday, November 29th at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home located at 639 North Main Street in downtown Greenville, with the service to follow at 1:30 p.m. Anyone wishing to celebrate her life should consider a donation to Lucky Pup Rescue SC.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019