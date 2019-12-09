|
Juanita Thompson
Taylors - Juanita Ross Thompson, 86, of Taylors and wife of the late Kenneth W. Thompson, died Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Mrs. Thompson was born in Greenville County, daughter of the late Charles and Essie Cothran Ross, she retired from Umbro and was a longtime member of East North Street Baptist Church.
Surviving are one son, Darrell Thompson (Vickie) of Taylors; two daughters, Kathy Stokes of Greenville and Melissa Young (Phillip) of Woodruff; one brother, Kenneth Ross of Shelby, NC; eight grandchildren, Ray Stokes, Matt Stokes, Jesse Thompson, Jennifer Simpkins, Kayla Mabery, Logan Young, Jordan Long and Nolan Young and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
Funeral services will held 11a.m. Wednesday, December, 11, 2019, at Wood Mortuary conducted by Rev. Todd Perkins and Clark Howell. Interment will follow in Graceland East Memorial Park. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Wednesday from 9:45-10:45am.
Memorials may be made to the , 123 W. Antrim Dr. Greenville, SC 29607.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019