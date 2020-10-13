Judith Ann Bowen Bell
Easley - Judith Ann Bowen Bell, 80, of Easley, wife of the late Cecil M. Bell, Jr., passed away Monday, October 12, 2020.
Born in Burlington, NC, she was a daughter of the late Lewis L. Bowen and Lois Messick Bowen.
Mrs. Bell was a graduate of Easley High School and Greenville General Hospital School of Nursing. She retired from Baptist Easley Hospital in 2007 after 35 years of dedicated service in the Operating Room. She was a member of the Association of Operating Room Nurses, held offices of secretary and treasurer, and was named hospital employee of the year in 2004. She was also a member of Easley Presbyterian Church, volunteered with United Christian Ministries and served on the board for 3 years.
Surviving are her children, Deborah B. Queen and Robert Bell (April); grandchildren, Will Queen, Logan Bell, Rylee Bell and Gatlin Bell; great grandchildren, Malachi Queen and Wakely Bell; sisters, Janice Pritchett and Beth Bowen; and a brother, Michael Bowen.
A memorial service will be 6:30 PM Monday, October 19, 2020 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.
The memorial service will be streamed live at RobinsonFuneralHomes.com/downtown-chapel-live/
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Christian Ministries, 303 Dacusville Hwy., Easley, SC 29640, or Easley Presbyterian Church, 200 S. 1st Street, Easley, SC 29640.
