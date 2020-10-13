1/
Judith Ann Bowen Bell
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Ann Bowen Bell

Easley - Judith Ann Bowen Bell, 80, of Easley, wife of the late Cecil M. Bell, Jr., passed away Monday, October 12, 2020.

Born in Burlington, NC, she was a daughter of the late Lewis L. Bowen and Lois Messick Bowen.

Mrs. Bell was a graduate of Easley High School and Greenville General Hospital School of Nursing. She retired from Baptist Easley Hospital in 2007 after 35 years of dedicated service in the Operating Room. She was a member of the Association of Operating Room Nurses, held offices of secretary and treasurer, and was named hospital employee of the year in 2004. She was also a member of Easley Presbyterian Church, volunteered with United Christian Ministries and served on the board for 3 years.

Surviving are her children, Deborah B. Queen and Robert Bell (April); grandchildren, Will Queen, Logan Bell, Rylee Bell and Gatlin Bell; great grandchildren, Malachi Queen and Wakely Bell; sisters, Janice Pritchett and Beth Bowen; and a brother, Michael Bowen.

A memorial service will be 6:30 PM Monday, October 19, 2020 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

The memorial service will be streamed live at RobinsonFuneralHomes.com/downtown-chapel-live/

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Christian Ministries, 303 Dacusville Hwy., Easley, SC 29640, or Easley Presbyterian Church, 200 S. 1st Street, Easley, SC 29640.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Service
06:30 PM
Robinson Funeral Home - Downtown - Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 14, 2020
Janice, Beth,MIchael, Debbie and Bob... I'm so sorry to hear about your mom and sister. She was a special person... Just wanted to tell you that I have you in my thoughts and prayers.
Kay Mullinax Wood
Family Friend
October 13, 2020
Our hearts and prayers go out to Judy's family in this time of sorrow. I was in her graduating class ay Easley High School.
Dennis Rampey
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved