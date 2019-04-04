Judith H. Webster



Greenville - Judith Zachary Webster, 77, widow of the late Donald C. Webster, died Saturday, March 23, 2019.



Born in Greenville County, she was a daughter of Alice Jones Zachary and the late O'dell C. "Dap" Zachary.



Judy graduated from Greenville High School with the class of 1959. She was a member of St. Paul's Anglican Church where she volunteered at the Greenville Soup Kitchen, a ministry of her church. Judy was a member of the Greenville Civitan Club where she served as President and on numerous committees. She enjoyed her work as Activities Director at Greenville Memorial Hospital. She also worked as a Nurse's Assistant at St. Francis Downtown.



In addition to her mother, she is survived by her children, Jerry Douglas Stroud, Jr. of Mullins, SC, Jonathan Stroud and wife Angela of Greenwood, SC, Claudia Allison Clennon and husband Rodney "Rod" of Greenville, SC, and Catherine Pritchard and husband Jimmy of Greenville, SC; grandchildren, Keaton and Patrick Stroud, Carson and Jason Stroud, and Harrison and Eden Grace Pritchard; siblings, Patricia Zachary Osbon, widow of the late Dr. Robert Osbon, Carolyn Zachary Freeland and husband Tom, and O'dell C. Zachary and wife Debbie.



A service will be held, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown Chapel. Committal will follow in the White Oak Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will host a reception following the service at The Poinsett Club, 807 E Washington St, Greenville, SC 29601. Anyone who chooses not to attend the committal can go directly to the Club.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 West Georgia Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29680, or St. Paul's Anglican Church, 304 Camperdown Way, Greenville, SC 29601.



Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 4, 2019