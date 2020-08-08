1/1
Judy Ann Wooten
Judy Ann Wooten

Taylors - Judy Ann Jackson Wooten, 70, widow of Billy Joe Wooten, Sr., passed away August 7, 2020 at her home.

A native of Greenville County, a daughter of the late Paul Jethro and Bessie Lois Thomason Jackson, she was a retired employee of Bausch & Lomb and the Cottages at Brushy Creek.

Surviving are two daughters, JoAnn Wooten Coleman (David) of Taylors and Lisa Wooten Byars (Mark) of Greer; one son, Billy Joe Wooten, Jr. (Laurie) of Taylors; two brothers, Paul Michael "PeeWee" Jackson of Easley and Rellon Dean Jackson (Teresa) of Pelzer; two sisters, Darlene Jackson Oliver (Don) of Landrum and Pamela Jackson Shackelford of Pelzer; five grandchildren, Kendra Irby (Caleb); Blayne Byars, Macy Wooten, Colby Wooten and Kylan Coleman and one great-grandson, Caleb Anthony Irby, Jr.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Dewayne Pruitt and Rev. David Coleman, with webcasting available at www.thewoodmortuary.com. Burial will follow in Gum Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery.

The body will lie in state 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the mortuary.

The family is at the home.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
