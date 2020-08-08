Judy Ann Wooten
Taylors - Judy Ann Jackson Wooten, 70, widow of Billy Joe Wooten, Sr., passed away August 7, 2020 at her home.
A native of Greenville County, a daughter of the late Paul Jethro and Bessie Lois Thomason Jackson, she was a retired employee of Bausch & Lomb and the Cottages at Brushy Creek.
Surviving are two daughters, JoAnn Wooten Coleman (David) of Taylors and Lisa Wooten Byars (Mark) of Greer; one son, Billy Joe Wooten, Jr. (Laurie) of Taylors; two brothers, Paul Michael "PeeWee" Jackson of Easley and Rellon Dean Jackson (Teresa) of Pelzer; two sisters, Darlene Jackson Oliver (Don) of Landrum and Pamela Jackson Shackelford of Pelzer; five grandchildren, Kendra Irby (Caleb); Blayne Byars, Macy Wooten, Colby Wooten and Kylan Coleman and one great-grandson, Caleb Anthony Irby, Jr.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Dewayne Pruitt and Rev. David Coleman, with webcasting available at www.thewoodmortuary.com
. Burial will follow in Gum Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery.
The body will lie in state 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the mortuary.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com