|
|
Judy G. Vanadore
Taylors, SC - Judy Kay Gurley Vanadore, 71, of Taylors, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at her home peacefully surrounded by her family.
Born in Johnson City, TN, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Mary Weaver Gurley. Mrs. Vanadore was retired from area retail having worked at both K-Mart and Belk and she and her husband Joe were involved in several Shag Dance clubs in the area.
Surviving is her husband of 34 years, Joe Robert Vanadore; a son Bill Holsclaw and his wife Wanda; a daughter, Crystal Jenkins and her husband Chris and 3 grandchildren, Noah Holsclaw, Clay Jenkins and Corey Jenkins.
In addition to her parents she was pre-deceased by a brother John Gurley.
A memorial service will be held at 3 o'clock Tuesday afternoon November 12, 2019 at The Howze Mortuary Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 3 PM Tuesday afternoon at the mortuary prior to the service.
The family will be at the home.
The family would like to thank Wren Hospice and especially Jaime Hester.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Cancer Society of Greenville, 113 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC 29605 or Wren Hospice, 955 West Wade Hampton Blvd. Suite 3A, Greer, SC 29650.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com
The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest is in charge of arrangements. (864) 834-8051
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019