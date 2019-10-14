Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Judy Goettsche Obituary
Judy Goettsche

Greenville - Judy Marie Schlasner Goettsche, 80, widow of John Arthur Goettsche, passed away on October 13, 2019.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.

Visitation will be held 9:30-10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wreaths Across America, P.O. Box 451, Norris, SC 29667 (to place flags and wreaths on Veteran's graves across the state).

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
