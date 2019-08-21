Resources
Easley - Judy M. Harris passed away Thursday, August 15th, 2019 at home at the age of 84 years. She is survived by 3 sisters, Pat Hollowell, Virginia Filyaw and Diane Morris, all of Langley, SC; and her children, Dawn Coombs, Vicki Brackins, Jeff Brackins, and Keith Harris. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Ainsley Posey and Candice Boone, as well as her 4 great-grandchildren, Sierra Raines, Skylar Posey, Rhys and Aash Boone, all of Easley, SC.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 21, 2019
