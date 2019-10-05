Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
In the Chapel
Judy Prince Obituary
Judy Prince

Simpsonville - Judy Prince, 77, wife of the late Jerry Prince passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019.

Born in Spartanburg, she was a daughter of the late James and Margaret Bailey.

Mrs. Prince loved educating children and was a teacher for over 25 years with most of that time spent at Bryson Middle School. She was an avid reader and a loving mother and grandmother. Judy was a member of Standing Springs Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Meg Johnson and husband, Stephen; a granddaughter, Morgan Johnson; two sisters, Marie Bollinger, and Carolyn Medlin; and her brother, Jim Bailey.

In addition to her husband of 48 years, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Marian Rash, Sybil Burch, and Nancy Bailey.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast followed by the memorial service at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel. To help us honor Judy, we ask that everyone wear her favorite color, yellow, to the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 123 W. Antrim Dr., Greenville, SC 29607.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Oct. 5, 2019
