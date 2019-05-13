Judy Veal Griggs



Simpsonville - Judy Veal Griggs, 71, of Simpsonville, loving wife of Jack Terrell Griggs, Sr., passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.



Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late William and Sarah Edwards Veal. Mrs. Griggs enjoyed traveling, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of Woodside Church of God in Greenville.



Surviving in addition to her husband of 53 years are two sons, Todd Griggs of (Amanda), and Jack Terrell Griggs, Jr. (Traci), both of Easley; four grandchildren, Kaleb, Taylor, Leighton, and Emily; and one sister, Syble Ingles, of Travelers Rest.



In addition to her parents, Mrs. Griggs is predeceased by one brother, Rufus Veal; and two sisters, Fidelia Norton, and Joyce Brady.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Woodside Church of God with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Easley.



The family request the Sanctuary Sunday School Class of Woodside Church of God to serve as Honorary Escorts.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12:00 PM until 1:45 PM at the church prior to the service.



Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Woodside Church of God, 1410 W. Parker Road, Greenville SC, 29617.



The family is at the home of Todd Griggs.



Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Downtown Easley which is assisting the family. Published in The Greenville News on May 13, 2019