Julia Ann Richards Cochran
Liberty - Mrs. Julia Ann Richards Cochran, 55 of Liberty, SC passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Survivors include her loving husband of 39 years Ricky Monroe Cochran of Liberty, SC; son, Joshua Michael Cochran of Liberty, SC; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa Ann Cochran and Jamie Walden of Dacusville, SC; grandchildren, Cameron Ricky Cochran, Jackson Miller Walden.
Funeral services will be held at Peeples Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Funeral will be held Friday at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 18, 2019