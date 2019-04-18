Services
Peeples Funeral Home and Crematory - Chatsworth
208 S 3rd Ave P. O. Box 577
Chatsworth, GA 30705
(706) 695-4634
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Peeples Funeral Home and Crematory - Chatsworth
208 S 3rd Ave P. O. Box 577
Chatsworth, GA 30705
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Peeples Funeral Home and Crematory - Chatsworth
208 S 3rd Ave P. O. Box 577
Chatsworth, GA 30705
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Cochran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Ann Richards Cochran

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Julia Ann Richards Cochran Obituary
Julia Ann Richards Cochran

Liberty - Mrs. Julia Ann Richards Cochran, 55 of Liberty, SC passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Survivors include her loving husband of 39 years Ricky Monroe Cochran of Liberty, SC; son, Joshua Michael Cochran of Liberty, SC; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa Ann Cochran and Jamie Walden of Dacusville, SC; grandchildren, Cameron Ricky Cochran, Jackson Miller Walden.

Funeral services will be held at Peeples Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Funeral will be held Friday at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now