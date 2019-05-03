Services
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:45 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
4:00 PM
Julia "Julie" Cole Obituary
Julia " Julie" Cole

Greenville - Julia "Julie" Cole, 61, of Greenville, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019.

Born in Cheraw, SC, she was the daughter of the late Elbert and Johnnie Thompson Cole.

Julie retired from the Greenville County Sheriff's Department after over 25 years of service. She was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Travelers Rest.

Julie is survived by two brothers, Robert Cole and Lynn Cole; three nephews, Robbie Cole (Kim), Zachary Cole and Ethan Cole; great niece, Leah Cole and great nephew, Tripp Cole.

A visitation will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown with the funeral service following in the Downtown Chapel at 4:00 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date in Cheraw, SC.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on May 3, 2019
