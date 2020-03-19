|
|
Julia Elizabeth "Judy" McColl
Taylors - Julia Elizabeth "Judy" Martin McColl (born February 8, 1937), beloved wife of Zack McColl, went to be with her LORD on Saint Patrick's Day, March 17, 2020. Known to friends and family as "Judy," Mrs. McColl was 83. Born and raised in Anderson, Judy was named for her paternal and maternal grandmothers. She was the first member of her entire family to graduate from college. Judy attended Lander College in Greenwood, majoring in sociology and English Literature. She was President of her senior class and voted "Best All Round" by her peers. After graduation, she taught high school English in Florence, where she met the love of her life, Zack McColl. Judy and Zack married in 1960. They had one child, a daughter (Carol) and many wonderful pets--dogs, cats, a horse, a parakeet, a gerbil, and a bunny--all beloved members of their family.
After moving from Florence to Charlotte, Judy and Zack made their home in Greenville. Mrs. McColl spent much of her life teaching children in many capacities, high school, kindergarten, elementary school, Sunday School, and as a Girl Scout troupe leader. She taught at Crestview Elementary School in Greer for many years and was named "Teacher of the Year" for 1983-84. Judy was a devoted and highly skilled educator; she loved every single one of the children she ever taught.
Mrs. McColl loved to travel. After retirement, she and Zack were able to visit the Bahamas and Hawaii, tour the United States, and travel throughout Europe. Her favorite travel memory was the Passion Play performed at Oberammergau, Germany. In 2010, Judy and Zack celebrated their fiftieth anniversary with a lovely party at their church, Saint Mary's.
Judy was devoted to her family, especially her mother Louise Patterson Martin and her aunts Mary Lee and Ruby Martin. She was blessed with many aunts, uncles, and cousins and all their family gatherings were filled with uproarious laughter and hilarious stories of their shared past.
Julia McColl was a life-long Christian. She became a Roman Catholic and was a long-time member of Saint Mary's Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Woman's Club. In 2008 she was named "Woman of the Year" for Saint Mary's Woman's Club, and also "Woman of the Year" for the Upstate Deanery of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston.
Judy loved music and flowers and poetry and animals and the beach. Her eyes were as blue as hydrangeas. She was very artistic and spent many years painting and crafting. Judy was also an extremely humorous woman, who loved to be silly and tell funny stories. Like her husband, Judy was a dedicated Gamecock fan.
Julia McColl was predeceased by her parents, Louise Patterson Martin and Hillary Benjamin ("Dick") Martin. She leaves behind Zack, her loving husband of 59 years; her precious pug Buddy; her daughter Carol McColl Creamer (Chip); and a grand-daughter, Penelope Rose; a sister, Frances "Weenie" Daniel (Bill); her aunt Winnie Lou Patterson; numerous nieces and nephews; her dearly loved cousins; and many treasured friends and former colleagues.
The family would like to thank Hospice of the Upstate and everyone at Home Instead for their profound dedication, compassion, and love these last seven months, especially Angie, Crystal, Beth, Jody, Summer, C.J., Shannon, Megan, Paula, Jackie, and Traci.
A private funeral Mass and Rite of Committal will be held. A public ceremony will be announced at a later date.
Judy's legacy is one of laughter and love. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greenville Humane Society, www.greenvillehumane.com, Safe Harbor, https://safeharborsc.org and Birthright of Greenville, https://birthright.org/greenville.
Friends are encouraged to leave condolence messages on the tribute wall tab of the online obituary at www.thomasmcafee.com
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020