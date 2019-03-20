Services
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
(864) 244-0978
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Julia Humphries Obituary
Julia Humphries

Duncan - Julia Marie Humphries, age 49, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Born in Kalamazoo, Michigan, she was a daughter of the late Airman First Class Aaron Benton Hammons, Sr., USAF, and Theresa Elizabeth Carver Hammons. Mrs. Humphries was a member of Calvary Road Baptist Church. She was a giver and would do anything to help others which was why she chose to be an organ donor.

Mrs. Humphries is survived by her daughter, Jodi Humphries; two brothers, Aaron Hammons and Jeremiah Hammons; two sisters, Rebecca Watkins and Merry Beth Snyder; and countless family and friends. She was predeceased by a brother, Richard Hammons; and two sisters, Linda Carter and Sheryle Gassaway.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Mackey Funerals & Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Drive, Greenville, SC, conducted by Rev. Wayne Gassaway with burial to follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the family at https://www.gofundme.com/julia-marie-humphries.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.woodlawn-fh.com.

Mackey Funerals & Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 20, 2019
