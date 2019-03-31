|
Julia Jenkins
Gray Court - Julia Ann Jenkins, 69, wife of the late Odell Jenkins, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
Born in Greenville, daughter of the late John and Lillie Roberts Hitt.
Mrs. Jenkins was an avid lover of her Chihuahuas, reading, fishing, puzzle games, and playing cards. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survived by eight children, Ben Jenkins (Beth), Pam Jenkins, Lynne Burgess (Jeff), Chris Jenkins, Marie Okawa (Yoichi), Tonya Watson (Bryan), Tina Jenkins-Horn (Andrew), and Rebecca Vassallo (Steve); 38 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by five children.
Visitation will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown Greenville followed by the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel. Burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 31, 2019