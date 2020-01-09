|
|
Julian Daniel Stack
Greenville - Julian Daniel Stack, 89, of Taylors, SC died peacefully at his home on January 8, 2020.
Born October 25, 1930 in Greenville, SC, he was a son of the late George W. and Lila B. Stack.
Julian was a 1947 graduate of Berkeley High School in Moncks Corner, SC. He served in the US Navy during Korean conflict. He owned and operated several private businesses including Stack Furniture Company, Greenville Trading Post and Budget Bug Pest Control. Julian was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Julian will always be remembered for his wit, positive attitude, words of encouragement, loyalty, and genuine concern of those he held so dear. Being mechanically inclined, he enjoyed his tools and equipment as well as gardening. His joy was sharing summer tomatoes with family and friends. Being from a large family, he especially enjoyed the annual Stack Family Reunion.
Julian was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Mary Sanders Stack; two sons: David (Sharon) and Richard (Joan). Also surviving are five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his three sisters; Mattie, Ruby and Kathleen, and four brothers; Wade, Bill, George and Paul.
Family will receive friends prior to graveside service Today, Friday, January 10, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:45 am at Mackey Funeral and Cremation at Century Drive.
A graveside service and internment will be conducted at Woodlawn Memorial Park today, Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM.
The family wishes to express special thanks to their extended family and friends and their deep appreciation to the staff of Davita Kidney Greer, Compassus Hospice, the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living, and Comfort Keepers.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or to the .
Visit the Mackey Mortuary online guest registry at www.mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020