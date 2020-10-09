Juliette (Judy) Carter Barger
- - Juliette (Judy) Carter Barger, 93, resident of Easley, SC passed away on October 8, 2020 at a local health facility. She was the daughter of the late Alton Carter and Jewell Carter Riggs born in Alabama on April 25, 1927. For 61 years she was the devoted wife of the late Alvin A. Barger. She is survived by two daughters Dionne Barger Merritt and her husband J.B. of Piedmont, SC and Vickie A. Barger of Easley, SC; by granddaughters Mary Ann Merritt, Jane Barger Merritt, and Susan Merritt Howard and her husband Billy; by great grandchildren Isaiah Howard and Chloe Howard; brother-n-law Lynn Gobble, sister-n-law Patsy Barger; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters Sibyl Carter Rafsky and Clarice Carter Shugart. Prior to moving to South Carolina in 2012 she was a long-time resident of Cleveland, Tennessee and a member of Broad Street Methodist Church for over 50 years and past president of the Fealty Sunday school class. A private graveside service will be held at Hilcrest Memorial Gardens for family and close friends on Saturday October 10th 10:00am. The service will be officiated by Reverend Tony McClanahan. Pallbearers will be Kim Still, Terry Barger, Steve Barger, Kirk Gobble, Rusty Patterson, and Ian Harper. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary McClanahan, Tommy Shugart, and Lynn Gobble. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Halycon Hospice 665 North Academy St, Greenville, SC 29601.
