Julius C. "Mike" Hubbard, Jr.



Clemson, SC - Julius Clifford Hubbard, Jr. (Mike), 98, passed peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, March 10, 2019. The eldest son of the late Julius Clifford and Adel Hubbard, Mike spent his childhood in Lancaster, SC.



Mike married his high school sweet heart and the love of his life, Margret Hinson, sharing a devotion to each other for seventy-nine years. Together they raised three wonderful children as members of the Clemson United Methodist Church. Mike was an exceptional teacher of the Word of God, prayer warrior, and a selfless giver of all he had.



With a strong commitment to God and country, Mike served his country honorably during WWII as a combat officer: he was awarded a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Combat Infantryman's Badge, four battle stars and an arrowhead. In his community he inspired many with his dedication and giving spirit: as a scout leader for many years teaching the next generation to "do a good turn daily", in his years on the city council, as an original members of the "Town & Gown" committee, a Charter Member of the Lions Club, board member for Clemson Downs and as a leader in the Masonic organization, including both the York Rites & Scottish Rites.



A 1942 Clemson graduate and a beloved professor in the College of Textiles, Mike loved Clemson University. As a caring professor, Mike's influence guided thousands of students on a successful journey. Sharing in the spirit of Clemson, he established a legacy of scholarships for undergraduate students. Clemson was family and sharing his love of the university, all his children are Clemson graduates. Mike rose to Professor, appointed Alumni Professor in 1982 and retired as an Alumni Distinguished Professor Emeritus.



Mike is survived by his wife Margaret, son Cliff (Salley) of Beaufort, son Scott (Nene) of Spartanburg, daughter Anna Smith (Steve) of Spartanburg, and three grandchildren, Austin Hubbard, Michael and Drew Smith. Also surviving him is his sister Adele Williams of Lancaster and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Robert Carl Hubbard.



Special thanks to the caregivers for their loving care afforded to our dad.



Mike lived a full and honorable life. He was a wonderful man, loved by his family and his memory will live on in the hearts of all he touched.



A private burial will be held on Thursday. The family invites all to join a celebration of his life at 2 PM Friday, March 15th at the Clemson United Methodist Church.



In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the J. C. Hubbard Educational Endowment Fund at Clemson University, PO Box 1889, Clemson, SC 29633-1889. .



