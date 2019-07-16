Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
3:30 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
June Carol Galloway

June Carol Galloway Obituary
June Carol Galloway

Fountain Inn - June Carol Galloway, 82, widow of Allen Lewis Galloway, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. Born in Houma, LA, she was the daughter of the late Alton Byron Honeycutt and the late Mildred LeBouf Honeycutt.

June is survived by her son, David Galloway and his wife, Sonia, of Pine Mountain, CA; daughter, Deborah Neal and her husband, John, of Fountain Inn; twelve grandchildren, John Mark Petty, Monica Chadwick, Jordan Petty, Nathaniel Petty-Neal, Micah Neal, Gabrielle Neal, Mary Neal, Taylor Neal, Trevor Neal, Mia Galloway, Sophia Galloway, and David Galloway; six great-grandchildren, Charlie Chadwick, Jaden Chadwick, Claire Petty, Clark Petty, Zi Wren June Petty, and Judah Petty-Neal; and two siblings, Sandy Roberts and Alton Honeycutt.

A visitation will be held at Calvary Baptist Church on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM. The Funeral Service will begin at 3:30 PM in the main sanctuary. Interment will follow at Cannon Memorial Park.

Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be made on the website at www.CannonByrd.com.
Published in The Greenville News on July 16, 2019
