Greenville - June Elizabeth Sauls Nash Green, 86, wife of the late Donald McCain Green, died Friday, November 27, 2020.



Born in Greenville, SC on February 28, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Clarendon Deal Sauls and Annie Elizabeth Hendrix Sauls Oliver.



June was a 1952 graduate of Welcome High School where she played varsity basketball. After graduating, June played Textile ball 12 years for Brandon Mills. She worked for Abney Mills 20 plus years.



She retired from Michelin in 1993 after 18 years of service. June was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the choir, The Ruth Circle, and Frances Vaughn Sunday School Class. She worked each week in the Food Pantry.



She is survived by sons, Rodney Dale Nash (Susan) of Belton, Dean Bruce Nash (Victoria) of Easley; step-son, Michael Green (Sue) of Dacusville; grandson, Jason Nash (Candie) of Liberty; granddaughters, Joye Nash Latham (Derek) of Easley and Deanne Nash Lindley (Mardy) of Greenville; step-grandsons, Jason Mitchell and Scott Green(Tracy); step-granddaughters, Jessica Mitchell, and Kimberly Lee (David); eleven great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, and one on the way; brothers, C. Rodney Sauls (Jeanne) Liberty, James W. Sauls (Betty) Fountain Inn; sister and care giver, Carol Ann Sauls Chester (LaMarr); several nephews and nieces; and two sister-in-laws, Joan G. Posey and Gail G. Foster (Gene).



In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Bobby Bruce Nash, and step-father, Joe B Oliver.



The visitation will held Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Salem United Methodist Church, with the funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. in the church sanctuary. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Social distancing and mask are required.



Memorials may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, 2700 White Horse Road, Greenville, SC 29611.



Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.









