June T. Smith
Greer - June Timmons Smith, age 89 of Greer, South Carolina, widow of Kenneth Lee Smith, died June 1st, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. Born June 4th, 1930 in Spartanburg South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Otis Ledford Timmons and Annie Mae Burnett Banks.
June was a member of Victor Baptist Church of Greer, SC. She worked for the telephone company, BellSouth up until retirement when she began to spend time with her grandchildren who better know her as Meme. Her children describe her as the perfect mother and her grandchildren describe her as the sweetest grandmother.
She is survived by her three children, Kenny Smith (Nancy), Shane Smith (Polly), Rene Swafford; four grandchildren, Josh Smith, Amanda Swafford, Jake Smith and Michelle Gosnell and four great grandchildren.
Mrs. Smith was predeceased by a son-in-law, Drew Swafford and two brothers, Dugan Timmons and Donald Timmons.
A graveside service for the family will be held on Thursday, June 4th, 2020 at 11:00 am, Hillcrest Memory Gardens conducted by Rev. Ken Vickery.
The family will receive friends after the service at the gravesite.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Victor Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1147, Greer, SC 29652.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.