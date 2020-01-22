|
|
Justin Kane Youkey
- - Justin Kane Youkey passed away unexpectedly on January 18, 2020 at the age of 36. Beloved son of Jerry and Sharon (nee Roethle). Loving brother of Dr. Rebecca (Chris Loso) Stone and Heather (Jason) Flassing. Uncle of Savanna, Jacob, Elsie and Adalyn. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Justin was a graduate of Villanova and received his law degree from The Beasley School of Law, Temple University. He was an associate lawyer at Spear, Greenfield, Richman & Weitz Law Firm of Philadelphia. While not working, Mr. Youkey enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, the Philadelphia sports teams and music of all varieties. If he was not a trial attorney, he would likely have been a chef. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service FRIDAY 6-8 PM PENNSYLVANIA BURIAL CO INC. 1327-29 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19147. (Ample parking on Premises). There will be an additional Memorial service in Greenville, SC at Earle Street Baptist Church, 225 W. Earle St. on Sunday February 2nd. The Family will receive friends at 1PM in Rm. 300 with Service to follow at 2PM. In lieu of flowers family request donations be made in his memory to FAVOR Greenville Ctr. 355 Woodruff Rd. #303 Greenville, SC 29607.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020