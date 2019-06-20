|
Justin William Cash
Gaffney - Justin William Cash, beloved son of William Cleveland Cash and Anna Cordell Cash Hicks, brought the utmost joy to their lives on the morning of October 5, 1983. Justin entered his eternal home on Friday, June 14, 2019.
Justin's paternal grandparents, William and Marlin Cash; and his maternal grandparents, Horace and Ruby Cordell, predeceased him.
In addition to his parents, Justin is survived by his stepfather, Michael Hicks; stepbrothers, Michael Hicks, II and Timothy Henderson; and stepsisters, Amaris Young and Lauren Henderson. An aunt, Catherine Dalton; and an uncle, Donald Cordell, also survive him.
Justin was a graduate of Spartanburg High School, Furman University, and American University School of Law. He was also an Eagle Scout. For the past few years, Justin had been assisting with the operations of the family business, Carolina BBQ, Spartanburg.
Justin was kind-hearted, compassionate, caring, loving, and intelligent, with a dry sense of humor. He helped others in need and was a true gentleman. He was an avid reader and loved old books and genealogy research. He enjoyed swimming, snow skiing, and spending time on the family farm. He had recently decided to build a house so he could have his own place on the family farm. He was a lover of all animals - his Dad's dog, Lucille, his Mom's cat, Ozzy, the cows on the farm, and his cat, Zeus.
The family will receive friends 12:00 noon-1:45 PM Friday, June 21, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Justin's memory to Critter Connection, PO Box 6886, Spartanburg, SC 29304; or Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in The Greenville News on June 20, 2019