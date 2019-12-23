|
Jyles Allen Phillips
Greenville - Jyles Allen Phillips, 81, of Greenville, beloved husband of Sandra Alexander Phillips, peacefully passed away at home on December 21, 2019.
A visitation will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Monaghan United Methodist Church, 2 McBeth St., Greenville followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Greenville, immediately following the service. Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes - Downtown Chapel has care of his arrangements. To read his extended obituary, please visit www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019