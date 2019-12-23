Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Resources
More Obituaries for Jyles Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jyles Allen Phillips

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jyles Allen Phillips Obituary
Jyles Allen Phillips

Greenville - Jyles Allen Phillips, 81, of Greenville, beloved husband of Sandra Alexander Phillips, peacefully passed away at home on December 21, 2019.

A visitation will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Monaghan United Methodist Church, 2 McBeth St., Greenville followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Greenville, immediately following the service. Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes - Downtown Chapel has care of his arrangements. To read his extended obituary, please visit www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jyles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now