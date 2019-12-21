Services
K. Dwight Dukes

K. Dwight Dukes Obituary
K. Dwight Dukes

Clemson - Kenneth Dwight Dukes, 56, of Clemson passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at AnMed Health in Anderson, SC.

Dwight was born in Anderson, SC a son of Jean Sylvia Campbell Dukes of Clemson and the late Dr. William E. Dukes. Dwight grew up in Clemson and joined the Boy Scouts and achieved the level of Eagle Scout. He was a restauranteur having worked and managed for many businesses including Keith Street Cafe in Clemson. He was an avid Clemson Fan and enjoyed traveling especially in the mountains.

Surviving in addition to his mother are a son, Tanner Conrad Dukes of Anderson; brother, Dr. Gene Dukes and wife, Janice of Seneca; a special friend, Jan Nabors of Tamassee; and a life-long friend, Trey Whitehurst of Central.

In addition to his father, Dwight was predeceased by a sister, Leslie Maria Dukes.

Funeral services will be 1 PM, Monday, December 23, 2019 in the Chapel of Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, Central. The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 1 Monday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
