Dr. Karen Bonner Atkins, 81, formerly of 326 Mayo Road, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
Born in Mayo, SC, she was the widow of the late Donald Eugene Atkins and the daughter of late Benjamin Calvin Bonner and Hazel Turner Bonner. She was a graduate of Chesnee High School, Spartanburg Methodist College, Converse College and Nova University. She joined the Spartanburg Community College team in June of 1968 and retired from Spartanburg Community College in June of 1994 as the Dean of Health Sciences Technology. She enjoyed antiques, flowers, playing the piano and was an airplane pilot. Dr. Atkins was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday School Teacher and choir member.
Surviving is a son, D. Kyle Atkins (Andrea) of Cowpens; a daughter, Scarlet M. Atkins of Ketchikan, Alaska; two sisters, Janice Haynes (Willie) of Mayo and Sandra Walker (David) of Chesnee; two grandchildren, Benjamin K. Atkins (Jennifer) and Ashley Ezell (Dr. Shane); and seven great-grandchildren, Emma Atkins, Heath Atkins, Brayden Ezell, Maddox Ezell, Poppy Atkins, Kole Ezell and Titus Atkins.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 PM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Mountain View Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Mountain View Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Griffith officiating. Interment will be in Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will be at the home of Kyle and Andrea Atkins, 309 Corn Mill Road, Cowpens.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019