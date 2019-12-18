|
Karen "Kay" Culbertson
Greer - Karen "Kay" Culbertson,78, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 07, 1941 in Spokane, Washington.
Kay is survived by her husband, Billy Joe Culbertson; three daughters: Kathi Gale(Dexter), Terri Scott(Glenn), and Jennifer Norris; four grandchildren: Miranda Barrett(Jon), CJ Norris, Charlie Gale, and Troy Gale; and three great grandchildren: Lochlan, Riggs, and Hatcher Barrett.
A Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church from 10:30 am until 12:00 pm, with funeral service to follow. The committal will take place in the Mausoleum of Graceland Cemetery-EAST at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the .
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019