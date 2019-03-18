|
Karen Davis Carter
Simpsonville - Karen Davis Carter, 68, of Simpsonville, widow of Randall Memory Carter, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at NHC Greenville.
Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Cody Freeman Davis. Mrs. Carter was a 1968 graduate of Greenville High School and a devoted wife and mother.
Surviving are two daughters, Stephanie Baker (Eric) of Greer and Christina Carter of Greenville; granddaughter, Ellis Baker; two sisters, Deborah Dobson (Darryl) and Jeannie Lynch (Tommy); two brothers, Larry Davis (Jenny) and Mark Davis (Kathryn); two nieces, Audrey Conner and Sarah Goss; and three nephews, Noah Davis, Jacob Davis, and Nathan Goss.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenville County Animal Care, 328 Furman Hall Rd., Greenville, SC 29609.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 18, 2019