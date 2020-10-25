Karen Dickerman Minor



Greenville - Karen Dickerman Minor, 57, of Greenville, South Carolina, passed away October 16, 2020.



She was born August 23, 1963 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.



She is survived by her three children, Thomas B. Minor Jr. of Greenville, SC, Kristin Minor of Bluffton, SC, Kimberly Minor of Greenville, SC. Parents Fred and Inge Dickerman of Greer, SC. Brothers Dwight Dickerman (Jyllel) of Mooresville, NC and Porter Dickerman of Charlotte, NC, and many other family and friends.



A private Funeral service was held.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to The Greenville Humane Society.









