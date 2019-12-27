|
Karen H. Redding
Easley - Karen Hankins Redding, 68, of Easley, widow of David B. Redding, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019.
Born in Rantoul, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Virgil Robert and Ruby Brown Hankins. She was a former member and President of the Upstate Chapter for the Lupus Foundation; an American Red Cross volunteer; and member of Victory Baptist Church.
Surviving are her son, David R. Redding(Melissa); daughter, Michele R. Messer(Sam); grandchildren, Rebecca Jo and Emily Olivia Redding, Hunter David Ryder and Drew Wayland Morris.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2:00pm in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road. Burial will follow in Robinson Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted and the family is at the home.
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019