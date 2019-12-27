Services
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC 29642
(864) 442-1800
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC 29642
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC 29642
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Redding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen H. Redding

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen H. Redding Obituary
Karen H. Redding

Easley - Karen Hankins Redding, 68, of Easley, widow of David B. Redding, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019.

Born in Rantoul, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Virgil Robert and Ruby Brown Hankins. She was a former member and President of the Upstate Chapter for the Lupus Foundation; an American Red Cross volunteer; and member of Victory Baptist Church.

Surviving are her son, David R. Redding(Melissa); daughter, Michele R. Messer(Sam); grandchildren, Rebecca Jo and Emily Olivia Redding, Hunter David Ryder and Drew Wayland Morris.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2:00pm in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road. Burial will follow in Robinson Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm at the funeral home.

Flowers are accepted and the family is at the home.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
Download Now