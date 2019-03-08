Services
Karen M. Flowers

Greer - Karen Denise Mitchell Flowers, 65, widow of Ronald Guy Flowers, passed away March 3, 2019.

A native of Greenville County, she was a daughter of the late Bronnie and Robbie McMahan Mitchell, a certified nursing assistant and was of the Methodist faith.

Surviving are one daughter, Desirae Morrison (Mike) of Piedmont; two sons, Devin Flowers (Rowena) of Greer and James Flowers (Ashley) of Taylors; one sister, Amelia Turner of Virginia; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Liberty United Methodist Church, conducted by Rev. Dan Mason.

Visitation will be held 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at the home of the son, James and Ashely Flowers, 2 Blue Grass Court, Taylors, SC 29687.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 8, 2019
