Karl Heinz Wilhelm Maria Sedlarz
Greenville -
1937 - 2020
Karl Heinz Wilhelm Maria Sedlarz, 83, husband of Nancy Grobe Hamilton, passed away peacefully at home on May 29, 2020.
Born in Brünn, Czech Republic on April 12, 1937, Karl was the son of the late Hugo and Mechtilde Pohl Sedlarz. Karl grew up in Brünn and Stuttgart, Germany. His studies began in Stuttgart before continuing as a Fulbright Scholar in California where he earned a BA in economics. He returned to Germany where he completed his studies with a PhD in Economics.
Karl's work in finance included Standard Electric (Stuttgart), Canteen (Chicago, IL), Flagstar (Spartanburg, SC) and FineHost (Greenwich, CT).
Karl had a wide variety of interests which ranged from Classical music to Formula 1 racing, astronomy, travel and motorcycles. He sometimes combined these loves with motorcycle trips to Newfound Nova, Scotia and Alaska; cruises to see eclipses; and Monaco for Formula 1 races. After retiring he indulged his love of learning at Furman's OLLI classes, his science book club with friends and volunteering at the Project Host Soup Kitchen.
Karl and Nancy enjoyed dinners with friends, classical music concerts, trips to Europe to visit family and friends and especially walks on the beach in SC.
Karl was a proud father of three daughters and loving grandfather of eight.
Surviving are his wife Nancy Hamilton; daughters Briana (James) Hill, Stephanie (Joshua) Newes, and Lisa (John) Deraedt of Chicago, IL; grandchildren Liam, Annabelle and Owen Newes, Callum and Hazel Hill, Leslie, Emilia, and Myles Deraedt; and brother Gunther Sedlarz of Vienna, Austria. Karl was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Johannes Sedlarz of Stuttgart, Germany.
A celebration of life service will be held with immediate family.
Memorials may be made to OLLI at Furman, 3300 Poinsett Highway-Herring Center, Greenville, SC, 29613; or to Project Host, 525 S. Academy Street, Greenville, SC, 29601.
Thank you to all who have expressed their love and support during this challenging time.
Online condolences may be sent to www.cremationsocietyofsc.com
Greenville -
1937 - 2020
Karl Heinz Wilhelm Maria Sedlarz, 83, husband of Nancy Grobe Hamilton, passed away peacefully at home on May 29, 2020.
Born in Brünn, Czech Republic on April 12, 1937, Karl was the son of the late Hugo and Mechtilde Pohl Sedlarz. Karl grew up in Brünn and Stuttgart, Germany. His studies began in Stuttgart before continuing as a Fulbright Scholar in California where he earned a BA in economics. He returned to Germany where he completed his studies with a PhD in Economics.
Karl's work in finance included Standard Electric (Stuttgart), Canteen (Chicago, IL), Flagstar (Spartanburg, SC) and FineHost (Greenwich, CT).
Karl had a wide variety of interests which ranged from Classical music to Formula 1 racing, astronomy, travel and motorcycles. He sometimes combined these loves with motorcycle trips to Newfound Nova, Scotia and Alaska; cruises to see eclipses; and Monaco for Formula 1 races. After retiring he indulged his love of learning at Furman's OLLI classes, his science book club with friends and volunteering at the Project Host Soup Kitchen.
Karl and Nancy enjoyed dinners with friends, classical music concerts, trips to Europe to visit family and friends and especially walks on the beach in SC.
Karl was a proud father of three daughters and loving grandfather of eight.
Surviving are his wife Nancy Hamilton; daughters Briana (James) Hill, Stephanie (Joshua) Newes, and Lisa (John) Deraedt of Chicago, IL; grandchildren Liam, Annabelle and Owen Newes, Callum and Hazel Hill, Leslie, Emilia, and Myles Deraedt; and brother Gunther Sedlarz of Vienna, Austria. Karl was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Johannes Sedlarz of Stuttgart, Germany.
A celebration of life service will be held with immediate family.
Memorials may be made to OLLI at Furman, 3300 Poinsett Highway-Herring Center, Greenville, SC, 29613; or to Project Host, 525 S. Academy Street, Greenville, SC, 29601.
Thank you to all who have expressed their love and support during this challenging time.
Online condolences may be sent to www.cremationsocietyofsc.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.