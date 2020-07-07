Kate Lillie Morgan Byrd
Greenville - Kate Lillie Morgan Byrd, 92, of Greenville, wife of the late Fred "Boggie" Byrd, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 6, 2020.
Born in Greenville County, she was the daughter of the late Issac Nathaniel and Annie Owensby Morgan.
Kate was a member of Brandon Baptist Church for 70 years. She worked at and retired from Union Carbide/National Electric/Morgan after 44 years of service. She enjoyed working in her yard but her greatest love was spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by a daughter, Pat Williams, and husband, Morris; a grandson, Morris William, Jr. and wife Lisa; a great-granddaughter, Allison Morgan Williams; a great-grandson, Aaron James "A.J." Williams; a sister, Frances Langenbach; and a special sister-in-law, Mary Kate Morgan.
In addition to her parents and loving husband, she was preceded in death by six sisters, her twin, Katherine Barnett, Ruth Carey, Elizabeth Jordan, Edna Williams, Agnes Morgan, Grace Morgan Runion and four brothers, Harold Morgan, W. R. "Pete" Morgan, Mose Morgan and Atlee Morgan.
Kate will lie in state on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. A funeral service will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest Chapel. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery West. The family appreciates those attending to follow the CDC guidelines on social distancing and wearing a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon St, Greenville, SC 29605 or Greenville County Animal Care, 328 Furman Hall Rd, Greenville, SC 29609 or Brandon Baptist Church, 16 Calder St, Greenville, SC 29611.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Pendleton Manor Assisted Living for their care and concern for Kate.
Condolences and "Hugs from Home" may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
.