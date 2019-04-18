Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Greenville - Kathaleen B. Wilson, wife of the late George S. Wilson, of Greenville, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Jessie James and Ruth Sizemore Brady.

Kathaleen is survived by her son, Kevin Edwards; nephews, Gary Earnest, Tony Earnest and Johnny Painter; and nieces, Georgeanne Peters and Rebecca Hollifield.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Miracle Hill Ministries, designated to Shepherd's Gate, 11 Regency Hill Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmc afee.com.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 18, 2019
