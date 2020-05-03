|
Katharine L. Munroe
Greer - Katharine Nancy Leggatt Munroe, 79, widow of Donald McLintock Munroe, passed away May 2, 2020.
A native of Franklands Village, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, England, a daughter of the late Cecil and Nancy Speedy Leggatt, she was a homemaker.
Surviving are one daughter, Lynn Munroe Gates (Christian) of Landrum; one son, Neal M. Munroe (Melinda) of Chester, Vermont; and seven grandchildren, Victoria L. Munroe, Alexander M. Munroe, Marjorie A. Munroe, Samantha L. Gates, Courtney E. Gates, Emily T. Gates and Charlie G. Gates .
She was also predeceased by one son, Ian F. Munroe; and two brothers, Andrew Leggatt and Peter Leggatt.
The family is at their respective homes.
Published in The Greenville News from May 3 to May 5, 2020