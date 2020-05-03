Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Resources
More Obituaries for Katharine Munroe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katharine L. Munroe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katharine L. Munroe Obituary
Katharine L. Munroe

Greer - Katharine Nancy Leggatt Munroe, 79, widow of Donald McLintock Munroe, passed away May 2, 2020.

A native of Franklands Village, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, England, a daughter of the late Cecil and Nancy Speedy Leggatt, she was a homemaker.

Surviving are one daughter, Lynn Munroe Gates (Christian) of Landrum; one son, Neal M. Munroe (Melinda) of Chester, Vermont; and seven grandchildren, Victoria L. Munroe, Alexander M. Munroe, Marjorie A. Munroe, Samantha L. Gates, Courtney E. Gates, Emily T. Gates and Charlie G. Gates .

She was also predeceased by one son, Ian F. Munroe; and two brothers, Andrew Leggatt and Peter Leggatt.

The family is at their respective homes.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News from May 3 to May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katharine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -