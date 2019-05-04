|
Katharine Rudy Bergmann
Olathe, KS - Katharine Rudy Bergmann, wife of Kent Bergmann, died on April 29, 2019, in Olathe, Kansas. She died peacefully with her family at her side. She was born in Greenville, South Carolina, on October 24, 1950. Her parents were Jonas Karl and Eloise Lyndon Rudy. She lived in Simpsonville, S.C., from age seven until she finished college.
Kathy attended Greenville County public schools, graduating with honors from Hillcrest High School in 1968. She graduated with honors from Presbyterian College with BA degrees in mathematics and physics, receiving the award for top mathematics student in her class. Kathy also earned a MA degree in mathematics from the University of Georgia. She was an early student of artificial intelligence, receiving a MA degree from Florida State University in that field. At Florida State she was an adjunct instructor in artificial intelligence.
By profession Kathy was a software engineer. She and her husband were the principal authors of a war games simulation for the United States Army. The program was used all over the world to train commanders in tactical and logistical assessments of battlefields. They sometimes had to visit the sites abroad to help implement and train the program. They were known as the couple who could solve any problem--especially those that involved mathematics.
In addition to her intellectual accomplishments, Kathy had many talents and interests. She was an inveterate reader. She loved music and her gardens. She was very artistic. She was loved for the beautiful, whimsical cards she designed for family and friends to celebrate special occasions. She was very passionate about politics, often writing letters to her Congressional representatives and newspapers to express her views.
She will always be remembered as a ray of sunshine; she lit up the room when she entered. Everyone loved Kathy, and she returned their love in full measure. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Kathy was predeceased by her father, Jonas Karl Rudy. She is survived by her husband, Kent Bergmann; her mother, Eloise Lyndon Rudy; her sister, Peggy Taylor (Randy Duncan); her two children, Catherine Traynham Haynes (Mike) and David Rudy Traynham (Melanie); and her stepson, Nic Bergmann (Amber). She is also survived by six grandchildren: Anna, Samuel, Owen, and Nyx Traynham and Mason and Leah Haynes. She is also survived by two step-grandsons, Aamir and Aden.
At a later date, a celebration of Kathy's life will be held at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church in Mauldin, S.C. A notice will appear in The Greenville News.
Kathy felt it was important to support local food banks and homeless shelters. If you would like to make a contribution to honor Kathy, please consider donating to a local food bank or homeless shelter in your area.
Published in The Greenville News from May 4 to May 5, 2019