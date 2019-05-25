|
|
Katharine Rudy Bergmann
Olathe, KS - Katharine Rudy Bergmann died on April 29, 2019 in Olathe, KS. A memorial service for Kathy will be held at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church (USA) at 739 N Main Street, Mauldin, SC 29662 on Friday, May 31. The family will receive friends at 2:00 p.m in the church's Greeting Room followed by the service in the Sanctuary at 3:00 p.m. If you wish to honor Kathy, please consider donating to a local food bank or a homeless shelter in your area.
Published in The Greenville News from May 25 to May 26, 2019