Services
Grace Covenant Presbyterian
739 N Main St
Mauldin, SC 29662
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church (Greeting Room)
739 N Main Street
Mauldin, SC
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church
739 N Main Street
Mauldin, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katharine Bergmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katharine Rudy Bergmann

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Katharine Rudy Bergmann Obituary
Katharine Rudy Bergmann

Olathe, KS - Katharine Rudy Bergmann died on April 29, 2019 in Olathe, KS. A memorial service for Kathy will be held at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church (USA) at 739 N Main Street, Mauldin, SC 29662 on Friday, May 31. The family will receive friends at 2:00 p.m in the church's Greeting Room followed by the service in the Sanctuary at 3:00 p.m. If you wish to honor Kathy, please consider donating to a local food bank or a homeless shelter in your area.
Published in The Greenville News from May 25 to May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.