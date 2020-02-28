|
Katherine A. Hudson
Easley, SC - Mrs. Katherine Alexander Hudson, 85, wife of the late William Franklin "Frankie" Hudson, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, February 27, 2020.
Born in Pickens County, the daughter of the late James Leonard Alexander and the late Elise Jones Alexander, Mrs. Hudson was a graduate of Easley High School and the former co-owner of Handy Stop Grocery for thirty-one years. She was a member of United Wesleyan Church.
Surviving are her daughter, Teresa Hudson Whitmire (Mike) of Easley; three grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, March 1, 2020 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown with Rev. Lawrence Keever officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from Noon until 1:45 PM Sunday at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to United Wesleyan Church, 738 Rice Road, Easley, SC 29640.
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020