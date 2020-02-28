Services
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main Street
Easley, SC
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Hudson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine A. Hudson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine A. Hudson Obituary
Katherine A. Hudson

Easley, SC - Mrs. Katherine Alexander Hudson, 85, wife of the late William Franklin "Frankie" Hudson, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, February 27, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, the daughter of the late James Leonard Alexander and the late Elise Jones Alexander, Mrs. Hudson was a graduate of Easley High School and the former co-owner of Handy Stop Grocery for thirty-one years. She was a member of United Wesleyan Church.

Surviving are her daughter, Teresa Hudson Whitmire (Mike) of Easley; three grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, March 1, 2020 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown with Rev. Lawrence Keever officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from Noon until 1:45 PM Sunday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Family members are at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to United Wesleyan Church, 738 Rice Road, Easley, SC 29640.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
Download Now