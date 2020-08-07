1/1
Katherine Anne Coiner Roberson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine Anne Coiner Roberson

Greenville - Katherine Anne Coiner Roberson, 84, of The Woodlands, Greenville, SC has left this world to join her Lord and much beloved husband, James (Jim) Earle Roberson, Sr. on Aug. 5, 2020.

Kathy was born in Knoxville, TN to Norval Letcher and Annette Robinson Coiner on Oct. 22, 1935 and was the beloved sister of Richard Steptoe Coiner.

Kathy was raised in LaFollette, TN and later Avondale, GA. She graduated from the University of Georgia summa cum laude and was president of her sorority, Pi Beta Phi. She met Jim in Atlanta and they married Aug. 23, 1958.

Their 60-year marriage resulted in four much loved children: Janet Sumner (Steve); Jayroe Wurst (Brian); Julie Wolfe; and James Roberson, Jr. (Catherine). Six grandchildren: Michael Wurst, Caroline Wolfe, Samantha Wolfe, Jake Wolfe, William Roberson, Anna Roberson. As well as son-in-law, Jason Wolfe and step-grandchildren, Elizabeth (Matt) Fager and Will Sumner. A step-great-granddaughter, Molly Fager. Her brother, Richard Coiner; and his daughters, Amy Donaldson (Scott) and Beth Coiner (Jonathan).

Kathy was the consummate wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She and Jim settled in Greenville in 1965 (when Jim joined JE Sirrine). They joined John Knox Presbyterian Church and quickly became involved in the community.

She served as PTA president/volunteer for Lake Forest Elementary and League Middle Schools; community volunteer for McForest and McCarter swim teams; Meals on Wheels; and John Knox Presbyterian Church, where she served as Elder, President of the Women of the Church, Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher, and Stephen's Ministry. In 2010, Kathy received an Honorary Life Membership in the Presbyterian Women, Presbyterian Church USA. She was a member of the Ex Libris Book Club, numerous tennis teams, and the Botany Woods Women's Club.

Jim and Kathy shared a love of traveling, lifelong learning (especially OLLI classes) and the performing arts. They were members of the Poinsett Club, Greenville Country Club and Harlequin Dance Club.

Jim and Kathy later lived in Portland, OR; Columbia, SC; and Boston, MA. They returned to Greenville in 1995.

The family is so grateful to all of their incredible friends and John Knox. We will miss her strength, wisdom, and love.

In honoring Katherine's wishes, private services will be held at John Knox Presbyterian Church at a later date.

To send notes of condolences and view memorial donation recipients, please visit www.thomasmcafee.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Downtown Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved