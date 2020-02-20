Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Eastminster Presbyterian Church
2240 Woodruff Road
Simpsonville, SC
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Eastminster Presbyterian Church
2240 Woodruff Road
Simpsonville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Bridges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Bridges

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine Bridges Obituary
Katherine Bridges

Simpsonville - Mary Katherine "Kippy" Bridges, 79, died Thursday, February 20, 2020 after a brief illness.

Born in Decatur, GA, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary Sloan Patrick.

Kippy was a member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church and was a long time Registered Nurse.

She is survived by her daughters, Margaret Ables of Greenville, and Tracy Hanks and husband, Edward, of Galax, VA; five grandchildren, John Weston Ables, Donald Corbin Ables, Joe Dawson Ables, Edward "Eddie" Hanks, and Katherine Paige Hanks; her beloved dog Bailey; and brother, Billy Patrick.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Eastminster Presbyterian Church followed by a time of visitation.

Memorials may be made to Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 2240 Woodruff Road, Simpsonville, SC 29681.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
Download Now