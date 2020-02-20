|
|
Katherine Bridges
Simpsonville - Mary Katherine "Kippy" Bridges, 79, died Thursday, February 20, 2020 after a brief illness.
Born in Decatur, GA, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary Sloan Patrick.
Kippy was a member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church and was a long time Registered Nurse.
She is survived by her daughters, Margaret Ables of Greenville, and Tracy Hanks and husband, Edward, of Galax, VA; five grandchildren, John Weston Ables, Donald Corbin Ables, Joe Dawson Ables, Edward "Eddie" Hanks, and Katherine Paige Hanks; her beloved dog Bailey; and brother, Billy Patrick.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Eastminster Presbyterian Church followed by a time of visitation.
Memorials may be made to Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 2240 Woodruff Road, Simpsonville, SC 29681.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020